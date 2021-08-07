5StarKay Drops “Famous”

As East Oakland, California’s 5starkay continues his ascent he comes with the new single “Famous”. This song acts as the return for 5starkay after taking a brief hiatus from music. The budding star has been working on a new EP “Starchild” which will be releasing in the near future. This record shows the growth in his sound as he has more all around talent to put on display. “Everything is coming together perfectly and I’m excited to share it all with you”, say 5starkay. 5starkay has also been working on his start up brand Star5Child.com and an upcoming apparel drop. To keep up with things follow him on Instagram at @5starkay and twitter at @5ivestarkay.