Economy

Meet MayorOfDMV CEO & Top Entertainment Manager!!!

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 3 days ago

Known as one of the top music managers in DC, MD, VA, music and entertainment, Sean Anwar Thomas aka MayorOfDMV has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make key connections and business deals within the industry. As a former indie road manager who worked for DC's Brother Maniac and Hip-Hop for The Homeless Tour, MayorOfDMV is responsible for helping road manage and promote LiL B The Based Gods 1st east coast tour and along with Lil B is the brainchild behind the early 2000s Basedworld movement. In 2009, he teamed up with friends Brandon McCartney and Sabastian Demian to launch the indie BasedWorld.com website, which landed him at the door of musical artist Soulja Boy and a cult following, which earned them the top performance bid for New York Santos Party House in 2010.

