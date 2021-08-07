Meet MayorOfDMV CEO & Top Entertainment Manager!!!

Gaining exposure as an independent artist can sometimes be difficult. Here are 10 artist that are breaking these barriers and making noise all while being independent:. EPROD was born in Toronto, Canada. After moving around the country his family finally settled in Brampton, Ontario when he was 11 years old. EPROD began meeting local rappers that were gaining massive attention throughout 2016-2021 due to their popular songs being released. He has honourable mentions such as Pressa, Top5, and Swaggerrite. Aside from throwing the cities most legendary events, recording and producing hit records, EPROD is a man of many talents, one of them being directing and editing music videos. Eventually EPROD used his popularity and skills to help out a local label called Karma Wave Records. At his time working with the label they brought some of the biggest acts across North America including names like Jacquees, Jay Critch, 2020 Juno Award winner Töme and many more! During the pandemic EPROD managed to linkup with 645AR to make their single “Buttons” which took off landing over 15,000 streams in a month and growing daily. Check out on EPROD on Instagram @E.prod.