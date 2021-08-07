Cancel
Notes: Jack Conklin says Jadeveon Clowney hasn't lost a step, brings violence off the edge

By Scott Petrak - The Chronicle-Telegram
Chronicle-Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA — Right tackle Jack Conklin faced defensive end Jadeveon Clowney four times in three years together in the AFC South. Conklin’s getting to know Clowney even better this summer, lining up across from him just about every day. “I knew he was a great player then, and he’s a...

NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Baker Mayfield has a tough day while Jadeveon Clowney and the defense shine: Walkoff thoughts from Browns training camp

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns practiced for the sixth time in training camp on Tuesday and, for the first time, the pads went on. They went red-zone heavy in most of their team drills and quarterback Baker Mayfield and the offense had their struggles during the practice. Of course, if the offense struggles, it means the defense played well, so it’s not all bad.
NFLbrownszone.com

Jadeveon Clowney has fun when he’s healthy, and he’s having blast in impressive start to camp

BEREA — Jadeveon Clowney is healthy and having fun. The two are interdependent at this stage of his career. Clowney has been a force through a week of his first training camp with the Browns. He’s won his share of battles with All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin, forced Baker Mayfield to make sure he knew hitting the quarterback isn’t allowed, earned the “bone collector” award Tuesday and reminded everyone why he was the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft.
NFLDawgs By Nature

Healthy Jadeveon Clowney looking for a “big year”

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry took a calculated risk when he signed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in free agency this offseason. Clowney has been a solid player during his first seven years in the league, although not quite what most would expect from a former No. 1 overall selection.
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Rests Wednesday

Clowney was given a rest day Wednesday after showing off in drills Tuesday, Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Clowney and Myles Garrett made quite an impression during the Browns' first day in pads Tuesday, roaring past tackles and tight ends to apply pressure on quarterback Baker Mayfield. He's been lining up on the left end, opposite Garrett on the right. This is Clowney's first training camp since 2018 after having sat out in 2019 while with Houston before a September trade to Seattle, then was unsigned in 2020 until joining the Titans in September. "I'm happy about it because I hated jumping into the season Week 1 and putting pads on and hitting," the edge rusher said. "So I get out here, get my hands going, getting back in tune with my body and knowing the playbook, so it's very good to get out here and get going." Clowney is doing most of his damage during camp while lining up against All-Pro tackle Jack Conklin.
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are unblockable with pads on -- What we learned from Day 6 of Browns camp: Ellis L. Williams

BEREA, Ohio -- I’ve been self-indulgent. These past few days my opens centered around me. My mind, some thought or an experience driving to practice. Well, those narcissistic admissions are done. I have no time (or words) to waste describing Day 6 of Browns training camp, also known as “Pads Prime.” Like a pounding gavel, Jadeveon Clowney commenced the first padded practice by popping tackle Jack Conklin and calmly moving him aside to wreck an early rep.
NFLclevelandbrowns.com

Jadeveon Clowney 'looking for a big outcome' as he finds a groove at training camp

Jadeveon Clowney has grown tired of injuries, late starts to training camps and general uncertainty about where he'll be playing his first NFL game every season. All of those factors have clouded Clowney, the first overall pick of the 2014 draft, for the past four seasons. In that span, he's played with four teams, dealt with several injuries and has struggled to find the same consistency many believed would pin Clowney as one of the top defensive ends in football.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Cleveland Browns Film Room: Is Jadeveon Clowney an upgrade?

The Cleveland Browns needed to find a starting EDGE this offseason, and after sitting out the initial free agency period, ultimately inked Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal. The former No. 1 pick can provide an upgrade over Olivier Vernon, but only if he can stay healthy. To say the...
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Browns will get huge boost from a healthy Jadeveon Clowney

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney runs drills during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. [Jeff Lange / Akron Beacon Journal] Browns 10. If Jadeveon Clowney can stay healthy, he might be ready to wreak havoc for this Cleveland Browns...

