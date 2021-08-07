Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

'This is no way to make policy': Cryptocurrency advocates express frustration with bipartisan infrastructure language

News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Senate prepares to vote on the final passage of the massive $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, members of the cryptocurrency space -- those in favor of using blockchain technology for online transactions -- are ramping up advocacy efforts against a last-minute cryptocurrency tax provision tacked onto the bill.

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Pat Toomey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Cnn#Coin Center#Cnn#Republican#American#Democratic Sens#Warner#Capitol Hill#Fight For The Future#Nft#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators reach bipartisan deal on cryptocurrency amendment

Republican Sens. Pat Toomey (Pa.) and Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.) said an amendment to the infrastructure bill that would redefine who falls subject to cryptocurrency regulation requirements will be brought for a unanimous consent vote on Monday afternoon after a group of bipartisan senators and the Treasury Department came to an agreement.
Congress & CourtsCoinDesk

Senators Reach Compromise on Crypto Tax Provision in Infrastructure Bill

U.S. Senators Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) announced a compromise involving Democrats, Republicans and the Treasury Department over a contentious tax provision in the Senate’s infrastructure bill on Monday that would exempt crypto transaction validators from a broadened definition of “broker.”. The full text of the compromise was...
Congress & Courtsfortwaynesnbc.com

U.S. Senator Todd Young to vote against bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (Fort Wayne's NBC) - Indiana Republican U.S. Senator Todd Young announced on Sunday evening he will vote against the bipartisan infrastructure bill. “For the last several months, I’ve been working diligently with my colleagues toward a bipartisan infrastructure bill to provide crucial funding for our crumbling roads and bridges and to make targeted investments that yield positive long-term results in areas like broadband, ports, and airports. As I’ve said many times, while I’m eager for a bill that makes these investments, I’m also committed to doing so in a fiscally responsible way. Having reviewed the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) estimated fiscal impact of this legislation as currently constructed, and frankly still not being comfortable with a number of the Democratic priorities contained in this version, I will vote ‘no.’ As many of you know, I have concerns with the way CBO scores legislation and, even in this case, I don’t agree exactly with their scoring analysis. Nonetheless, I’m not yet comfortable with the current pay-fors in this legislation nor am I comfortable with Speaker Pelosi’s continued insistence on tying passage of this bill to the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reckless tax-and-spend budget proposal. Whether it is infrastructure or the Democrats’ reckless budget, we can’t afford to continue to grow the national debt at this pace, particularly as our economy recovers from the pandemic. Once this legislation passes the Senate, it will move next to the House of Representatives, where changes are all but certain. I intend to do what Hoosiers expect me to do, which is to continue working with my colleagues to improve this bill in hopes that the final product will be one I can support, because I sincerely believe we must address our nation’s infrastructure needs.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
AL.com

Cryptocurrency tax reporting deal hits Senate hurdle as Shelby seeks $50 billion in defense spending

Dueling objections on procedural grounds scuttled hopes for a bipartisan agreement on cryptocurrency transaction reporting rules in the Senate on Monday afternoon. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., sought unanimous consent for a compromise amendment negotiated with lead negotiators on the underlying infrastructure bill as well as the Treasury Department to be added to the broader package.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to end debate on $1T infrastructure bill

The Senate on Sunday night voted to end debate on a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, putting it on a glide path, albeit a lengthy one, to passing this week. Senators voted 68-29 to end debate on the bill, which required 60 votes. Eighteen GOP senators joined with all Democrats to help advance the legislation.
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

Cryptocurrency tax reporting deal scotched in Senate

Dueling objections on procedural grounds scuttled hopes for a bipartisan agreement on cryptocurrency transaction reporting rules in the Senate on Monday afternoon. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., sought unanimous consent for a compromise amendment negotiated with lead negotiators on the underlying infrastructure bill as well as the Treasury Department to be added to the broader package.
Congress & Courtsbeincrypto.com

Infrastructure Bill Stalls As Discussion Focuses on Crypto Regulation

The United States Congress has been having trouble deciding on the infrastructure bill over debates on cryptocurrency regulation. The U.S. Congress’ decision on the highly anticipated infrastructure bill is undergoing some delays because of the wording in its crypto legislation. When the bill was first announced, it noted that some of the costs would be offset through stronger enforcement of the crypto industry.
CurrenciesPOLITICO

Mining for more crypto clarity

Editor’s Note: Weekly Tax is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Tax policy newsletter, Morning Tax. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

U.S. Infrastructure Bill Facing Delays Due to Fight Over Crypto Regulations

The U.S. infrastructure bill, which would also revise tax collection on digital assets, is currently the target of a last-minute amendment that's delaying its final vote. The bill faces delays particularly motivated by a last-minute amendment that pits the White House against Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden over the best way to require cryptocurrency entities to report transactions to the IRS.
MarketsNBC San Diego

From the Senate's Infrastructure Bill to Ethereum's Major Upgrade: 5 Key Things That Happened in Crypto This Past Week

As the Senate continues to debate crypto tax provisions within the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, bitcoin and ether are surging. The price of bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, surpassed $46,000 on Monday morning, while the price of ether jumped over $3,000. As of 2:00 p.m. EST, bitcoin is trading at around $45,950 and ether is trading at around $3,150.
Washington StateWashington Post

How cryptocurrency became a powerful force in Washington

At 2:36 p.m. Wednesday, the message went out on Twitter: “Crypto Red Alert!”. The message, from a left-leaning tech advocacy group called Fight for the Future, urged people to call U.S. senators to object to one provision of new rules for cryptocurrencies in the massive federal infrastructure bill. Senate offices were swamped with phone calls. Opposition to the provision came from the likes of Jack Dorsey, the head of Twitter and Square, and Brian Brooks, a top banking regulator during the Trump administration who had become a key crypto executive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy