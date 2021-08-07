Northwestern Michigan Fair

5 of the best albums Michigan artists made this year — plus 2 to come. Is it just us, or are Michigan bands and songwriters raising the bar in 2021?. Maybe it’s the fact that lots of artists held back works that were supposed to come out in 2020, in hopes that 2021 would allow for a return to gigs, tours, and normal album promotion campaigns. Or maybe it’s just that being in COVID lockdown provided plenty of solitary time for some of Michigan’s most talented musicians to craft wonderful new works of art. Whatever the reason, this year has been a gold rush of superb album releases in the Great Lakes State. Here are five of our favorites so far —as well as sneak peeks at a pair of high-profile Michigan albums headed your way this fall.