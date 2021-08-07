Avery Burns and Kyle Squires show off their shots to benefit cancer research

Several Bridgewater residents were named to the third and/or fourth quarter honor roll at Boston College High School in Boston. Students, their classes and their honors are Jon Bobillier, class of 2022, third quarter and fourth quarter high honors; James Bracken, class of 2023, third quarter honors and fourth quarter high honors; Kevin Camy, class of 2022, fourth quarter honors; Raymond Carabin, class of 2022, third quarter honors; Brendan Crowley, class of 2023, fourth quarter honors; Alfred Danksewicz, class of 2023, third quarter and fourth quarter high honors; James Gerritsen, class of 2021, third quarter high honors; Nolan Green, class of 2023, third quarter and fourth quarter honors; Donovan Joyce, class of 2021, third quarter honors; Ryan Kane, class of 2023, third quarter and fourth quarter honors; Cameron King, class of 2023, third quarter and fourth quarter honors; Liam Lynch, class of 2022, third quarter honors; Liam Lynch, class of 2022, fourth quarter honors; Conor Lynch, class of 2024, third quarter honors and fourth quarter honors; Anthony Malcolm, class of 2023, third quarter and fourth quarter high honors; Christopher Mason, class of 2021, third quarter high honors; Andrew McCarthy, class of 2022, third quarter high honors and fourth quarter honors; Ryan McGuire, class of 2023, third quarter and fourth quarter honors; Andrew Norman, class of 2022, third quarter and fourth quarter high honors; Ryan Ourique, class of 2022, third quarter and fourth quarter honors; Ethan Ross, class of 2023, third quarter and fourth quarter high honors; Liam Smith, class of 2023, third quarter and fourth quarter high honors; Kyle Stiles-Ryan, class of 2021, third quarter high honors; and Liam Woods, class of 2021, third quarter honors. Seniors graduated in May and were not named to the fourth quarter honor roll. To qualify for high honors, sophomores, junior and seniors must earn a quality point average of 3.8 or higher and all grades of C-plus or higher. Freshmen need a quality point average between 3.6 and 3.8 with all grades of C-plus or higher. To qualify for honors, sophomores, junior and seniors must earn a quality point average of 3.2 or higher and all grades of C-minus or higher. Freshmen need a quality point average between 3.165 and 3.2 and all grades of C-minus or higher.