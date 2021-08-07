Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly says his team is ‘95 percent vaccinated’

By Associated Press
Boston Globe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame football coach Brian Kelly welcomed a team mostly free of injury and illness to its first workout of the season. Whether Kelly — entering his 12th season as Notre Dame ‘s coach and four victories shy of surpassing Knute Rockne’s 105 victories as the winningest Fighting Irish coach — will be able to say that Sept. 5 when his team opens at Florida State is another matter. COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are surging around the United States because of the Delta variant. And the Irish have adopted many of the precautions they took following a three-week pause in late September and early October last season after a team outbreak following a 52-0 victory over South Florida. “The good news is we’re 95 percent vaccinated,” Kelly said. “Look, we’re prepared because we went through it last year, to wear masks, social distance, do all the things because we unfortunately had to go through that.” The Irish returned from their shutdown with a 42-26 victory over Florida State on their way to a 10-0 regular season. They went 9-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, highlighted by a 47-40 double-overtime victory over then No. 1 Clemson on Nov. 7. But the 2020 season ended with losses to No. 3 Clemson (34-10) in the ACC Championship and 31-14 to eventual national champion Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Rose Bowl that left the Irish fifth in the final Associated Press poll. “I think we feel really comfortable where we are,” Kelly said about COVID preparations for 2021. “We know there’s the potential that it could go back to that, and I think we’ve made the appropriate arrangements.”

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Knute Rockne
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Kelechi Iheanacho
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Football#Notre Dame Football#American Football#Irish#Florida State#Associated Press#Covid#Charlotte Hornets#Nba#Wizards#Suns#Warriors#Golden State#The Milwaukee Bucks#Soccer Leicester#Premier League#British#Borussia Dortmund#Norwegian#Manchester United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sports247Sports

Brian Kelly’s Recruiting Efforts Paying Off This Cycle for Notre Dame

I’ve always said that when you get to know Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, you realize that he has an incredible personality, is fun to be around and interact with, and you see why he seems so genuinely well-liked by nearly everyone he deals with. That personality, especially over the past few recruiting cycles, has been brought to light even more and it’s paying off when it comes to securing commitments from some of the nation’s top football players.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Breaking Down Notre Dame Practice No. 1, Brian Kelly's Press Conference, Jordan Botelho

Notre Dame kicked off the 2021 season today with its first practice of fall camp. Following practice Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media. Irish Breakdown addressed what it saw from practice and also commented on some of Kelly's statements during the press conference, including the latest on defensive end Jordan Botelho and the status of the quarterback battle.
Notre Dame, INWNDU

Notre Dame football holds first practice of fall camp

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday was the first day of fall camp practice for the Notre Dame football team. Irish head coach Brian Kelly says he was so excited to get out there that he needed to do a better job of managing that excitement level. Kelly says the...
College Sportsuhnd.com

Injuries, OL, QB Battle, and More: Brian Kelly Kicks off Notre Dame Fall Football Camp 2021

Notre Dame football head coach Brian Kelly kicked off fall camp for 2021 on Saturday with a 30-minute session with the media following practice #1. Kelly touched on a variety of topics including injuries, eligibility rumors, the offensive line and quarterback battles, and the leadership of a relatively young team. We’ll dive deeper into some of these topics, but for now, here’s the video and some notes.
Florida StateUSA Today

Everything Brian Kelly said to open Notre Dame's fall camp

Notre Dame opened their 2021 football season officially on Saturday with the start of fall practice, just under a month before they take the trip south to Tallahassee to battle Florida State on September 5. Brian Kelly met the media after the first practice and updated the masses on everything...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Brian Kelly holding off on naming Notre Dame starting quarterback

Ian Book left Notre Dame as the winningest quarterback in school history. Now the Fighting Irish are faced with picking his successor. Brian Kelly has opted to keep the job open throughout preseason camp. Wisconsin graduate transfer Jack Coan has 18 starts in his career and appears to be the favorite entering the preseason. But sophomore Drew Pyne and 4-star freshman Tyler Buchner will attempt to make it a competition throughout August.
Florida State247Sports

Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly Comments on the Passing of Bobby Bowden

Legendary Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden died Sunday morning, according to the school. He was 91 years old. Bowden’s death comes after a July 21st announcement of his diagnosis of a terminal health condition. Just one day later, Bowden’s son, Terry Bowden, announced that his father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Terry Bowden told ESPN that his family had been preparing for the news for some time.
College Sportsonefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football Players OPEN to Join the Big 10

College football fans across the country have always wanted Notre Dame to join a conference. With Texas and Oklahoma making new waves joining the SEC, college sports fan have wondered if Notre Dame will join a conference for football. Notre Dame is in the ACC in every sport besides football and hockey since 2013. The conference that makes the most sense geographically is the Big Ten. The Big Ten splits in 2 divisions with the state of Indiana with Indiana and Purdue.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Theo Riddick got most out of his NFL journey

Former Notre Dame football star Theo Riddick retired from the NFL this week, ending a journey that saw him get the most out of his seven-year career. During his time with the Irish, Theo Riddick became a stellar option in the backfield for this Notre Dame football program. Adept at getting the job done on both the ground and through the air, Riddick parlayed an excellent senior season to find himself becoming a sixth-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions.
College Sportsallfans.co

College Football World Reacts To Steve Spurrier’s Blunt Message

Another day, another blunt message from legendary college football head coach Steve Spurrier. The legendary ball coach can’t stop taking shots at Texas following the Longhorns’ announced move to the SEC. Texas, along with Oklahoma, will be moving from the Big 12 to the SEC at some point this decade.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Former Alabama football assistant no longer with UGA

Alabama football’s former assistant is not currently with his new team. Over the Saban era, almost no one has been by his side longer than Scott Cochran. Cochran was known for his energy as the strength and conditioning coach, and Alabama football had some of the strongest teams in college football history.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans React To Notre Dame Television News

Notre Dame’s first home game of the 2021 college football season will not air on television. Instead, it will air on a streaming platform. NBC announced earlier this month that the first home game of the season for Brian Kelly’s program will air on Peacock, which has aired a number of Summer Olympics events.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa a break out candidate

The Notre Dame football program is expecting big things from Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa in 2021, and he could end up being a break-out star. The Notre Dame football program saw two of their defensive ends head to the NFL this past offseason, as both Daelin Hayes and Ade Ogundeji were 2021 NFL Draft picks. For the Irish, this means replacing some key edge rushers, but luckily for them, they have some options returning from last year’s team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy