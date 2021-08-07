Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly says his team is ‘95 percent vaccinated’

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly welcomed a team mostly free of injury and illness to its first workout of the season. Whether Kelly — entering his 12th season as Notre Dame ‘s coach and four victories shy of surpassing Knute Rockne’s 105 victories as the winningest Fighting Irish coach — will be able to say that Sept. 5 when his team opens at Florida State is another matter. COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are surging around the United States because of the Delta variant. And the Irish have adopted many of the precautions they took following a three-week pause in late September and early October last season after a team outbreak following a 52-0 victory over South Florida. “The good news is we’re 95 percent vaccinated,” Kelly said. “Look, we’re prepared because we went through it last year, to wear masks, social distance, do all the things because we unfortunately had to go through that.” The Irish returned from their shutdown with a 42-26 victory over Florida State on their way to a 10-0 regular season. They went 9-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, highlighted by a 47-40 double-overtime victory over then No. 1 Clemson on Nov. 7. But the 2020 season ended with losses to No. 3 Clemson (34-10) in the ACC Championship and 31-14 to eventual national champion Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Rose Bowl that left the Irish fifth in the final Associated Press poll. “I think we feel really comfortable where we are,” Kelly said about COVID preparations for 2021. “We know there’s the potential that it could go back to that, and I think we’ve made the appropriate arrangements.”