Bowling Green, KY

Hot and humid today, grab the sunscreen!

By Raquel Dominguez
WBKO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few stray showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon but we stay dry otherwise! Partly cloudy conditions will remain this evening with humid conditions dragging into tomorrow. Any stray showers that do occur across the south central Kentucky region will be short lived and...

City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
#Sunscreen#Humid#Wbko News#Climate Info
