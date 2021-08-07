Cancel
Flagler County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns, Inland Flagler by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 09:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Flagler and southeastern St. Johns Counties through 715 PM EDT At 642 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marineland, or 9 miles northwest of Palm Coast, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Marineland and Crescent Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

