Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Donald H. Rice

By Naomi Bowles
lootpress.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald H. Rice, age 72, rushed into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, after a very quick battle with cancer at his home in Peterstown on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Born February 19, 1949, Don was the son of the late Watha Rice and Francis Tate Rice. He grew up in Pembroke, VA, before moving to Peterstown. He worked at Elmac, Dollingers, and the Arsenal before retiring from United Hydraulics as a mechanic and electrician. Don enjoyed traveling, fishing, and front porch sittin’ with his wife, Frankie. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother.

www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Rice
Person
Tim Rice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savior#Arsenal#United Hydraulics#Chase#Sympathy Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Enterprise, UTstgeorgeutah.com

Donald Ray Randall

Donald Ray Randall, age 88, passed away Aug. 14, 2021. He was born Feb. 23, 1933, in Enterprise, Utah to Henry and Mary Ida Alger Randall. He was raised in Enterprise with his four brothers and four sisters. He graduated from Enterprise High School. While working in Las Vegas, farming in Enterprise and getting ready to attend college, he was drafted. After serving our country in the United States Army, he returned home and went to work in Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy