Norma Tincher

Norma L. Tincher, 85, of Ritchie Street, Princeton, died peacefully, Friday, August 6, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. Born May 5, 1936, in Lindside, WV, she was the daughter of the late Clarence McGhee and Myrtle Stanley McGhee. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Norma loved her family and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John Forest Tincher, Jr., a daughter, Denise Cirelle, one grandchild, Mikey Peters, Left to cherish her memory are four loving children, Jerry Thompson and wife Ann, Jeanette Esteviz and husband Ray, Tim Tincher and wife Tawny, Brian Tincher and wife Karyn; Eighteen grandchildren; Twenty-six great-grandchildren; Three great-great-grandchildren. The family has honored Norma’s request that she be cremated with no services. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com. The Tincher family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.