Cookie’s Paper Petals celebrates one year in business, with an expansion announcement

MILFORD, Del. – One business in downtown Milford, ‘Cookie’s Paper Petals,’ celebrated their one year anniversary since opening during the pandemic. Cookie’s Paper Petals brought Eastern Shore’s first paper florist. Her ability to thrive through this pandemic, even captured the attention of U.S. Congresswoman, Lisa Blunt-Rochester. “To see this story of hope and resilience but also to really be an example to others who want to be entrepreneurs and business owners, and also just to again celebrate expansion as we would say, she’s blooming she’s planted.”