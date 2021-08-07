Fines start piling up at home of Villager placed in care facility

Fines have started piling up at the home of a Villager who has been placed in a care facility. The home owned by Linda Wernecke at 1624 W. Schwartz Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing last month before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The grass and weeds were overgrown which prompted a complaint to Community Standards. The VCCDD board found Wernecke in violation of deed compliance.