Washington State

Two arrested in Washington following the murder of an infant

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Two people were arrested in Washington on Friday, following the murder investigation of a 10-week-old infant who died in their care, Redmond police said.

KOMO News reports that police responded to a call about an unresponsive infant at an apartment in Redmond on Feb. 17.

Police said that the infant, who died, had been left in the care of the two adults while the baby’s mother was traveling out of state.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the infant’s death a homicide and an investigation revealed gross negligence by the two adults, police said.

The adults were booked into the King County Correctional Facility on charges of second-degree murder.

