Former Bucs safety John Lynch finally received his gold jacket Friday night, six months to the day he was elected into the Hall Of Fame. It was a night to remember for the Bucs, Lynch, and his family. Many were on hand to celebrate and plenty chimed in on Twitter, as well. Lynch received his jacket alongside Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson, Drew Pearson, and Alan Faneca. They are the six players inducted into the 2021 class. Tom Flores represents the inducted coach and Bill Nunn, a former scout, represents the inducted contributor.