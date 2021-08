Hurd (knee) participated in the first practice of training camp Wednesday, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports. Hurd is nearly a full year removed from the ACL tear that forced him to miss all of 2020, and it appears that he's back to or near 100 percent health. The 49ers may opt to ease Hurd back into on-field action, given that he's dealt with back-to-back season-ending injuries since joining the team as a third-round pick during the 2019 NFL Draft. As long as Hurd can keep healthy, he could offer the likes of Richie James, Mohamed Sanu and Trent Sherfield strong competition for the No. 3 receiver role.