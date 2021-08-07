Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thermal, CA

Brush fire in Thermal now 95% contained

By Jennifer Franco
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iH4NE_0bL4a5YC00

CAL-FIRE officials said that a brush fire in Thermal is 95% contained.

Tyler street was closed between Avenue 66 and Avenue 62, but it had reopened as of Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i0sWB_0bL4a5YC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7yEw_0bL4a5YC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sw31O_0bL4a5YC00

What's being called the "Tyler Fire" started at 12:30 p.m Saturday afternoon on Tyler street and Avenue 66 in Thermal.

The Palm Springs and Cathedral City fire departments are responding to the fire and are helping rotate with CAL-FIRE crews. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat-related stress. No word yet on their condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24mdCL_0bL4a5YC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9w1Z_0bL4a5YC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJB28_0bL4a5YC00

A Sunline bus was also sent to the area to help give firefighters a place to stay cool in this extreme heat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6pzo_0bL4a5YC00

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on the this fire in Thermal.

The post Brush fire in Thermal now 95% contained appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
3K+
Followers
661
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thermal, CA
City
Cathedral City, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Stress#Sunline#News Channel 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Banning, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

One person killed in crash on I-10 in Banning

One person was killed today in a collision on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Banning, authorities said. Firefighters were called at 3:52 a.m. to the 10 Freeway and Ramsey Street, where they found one vehicle on its side and at least one confirmed fatality, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. There were no The post One person killed in crash on I-10 in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
Beaumont, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Human remains found in a Beaumont ravine

Beaumont police officers are investigating the death of a person whose remains were found in a ravine Thursday afternoon. The Beaumont Police Department announced shortly after 1 p.m. that passerby's reported finding what they believed was a dead person in the ravine near the wash area between Noble Creek Park and Brookside Avenue. Police later The post Human remains found in a Beaumont ravine appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs closes Hyundae Resort and Spa over code violations

The city of Desert Hot Springs if forcing residents and guests out of the Hyundae Resort and Spa today. The owners of the building were notified about the city's decision on Tuesday. City officials with the Code Compliance Division issued a letter to the owners of the hotel, informing them that an inspection in June The post Desert Hot Springs closes Hyundae Resort and Spa over code violations appeared first on KESQ.
Cathedral City, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Heavy police presence at the Cathedral City Circle K store

There is a heavy police presence currently underway at the Circle K on Date Palm Drive near Converse Road in Cathedral City. Details remain limited on the reason for the heavy police presence. Photos from a viewer shows officers appearing to surround the building with their firearms pointed to the front door. Photos courtesy of The post Heavy police presence at the Cathedral City Circle K store appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

80-year-old holocaust survivor identified as man murdered in Palm Springs

The Riverside County coroner's office has identified a holocaust survivor who was found dead in a Palm Springs home late last month. Joseph Rajczi, 80, was found dead at approximately 10:25 p.m. in a home on Via Colusa near Hermosa Drive on July 30, 2021. At first, police said they considered the death an unattended The post 80-year-old holocaust survivor identified as man murdered in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Cathedral City, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Man armed with gun inside vehicle parked near Cathedral City Circle K store peacefully surrenders

Cathedral City police officers were able to get a man armed with a gun inside a vehicle near a Circle K to peacefully surrender Thursday afternoon. CCPD Commander Julio Luna said the incident started at a little after 3 p.m. near the Circle K on Date Palm Drive near Converse Road in Cathedral City. Viewers The post Man armed with gun inside vehicle parked near Cathedral City Circle K store peacefully surrenders appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Indio

7 people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Indio Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at around 2:06 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Avenue 42. According to Cal Fire, two people suffered serious injuries, four sustained moderate injuries, and one person had a minor injury. Details on what led up to the The post 7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Fundraiser set up for family of local para educator killed in I-10 crash

Loved ones of a local man who was killed in a crash have a set-up a fundraiser page to help family with funeral expenses. Wilbert Guzman, 36, of Desert Hot Springs was killed in a late night crash on Interstate 10 near Cabazon on August 5. Details of the crash remain limited, the California Highway The post Fundraiser set up for family of local para educator killed in I-10 crash appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Residents shocked to learn of homicide in Palm Springs neighborhood

Some Palm Springs residents are shaken up after learning that their neighborhood, which many have described as safe, became the scene of a homicide investigation. On Saturday the Palm Springs Police Department released limited details about an investigation into an 'unattended death' they responded to on Friday, July 30 at Via Colusa near Hermosa Drive. The post Residents shocked to learn of homicide in Palm Springs neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

What counts as ‘proof’ you’re vaccinated and what to do if your vaccine record is lost or stolen

Bars and restaurants on Arenas Street in Palm Springs are officially asking customers to show proof of being vaccinated or alternatively, a negative COVID-19 test before coming inside. Starting in just three weeks, this will be standard for all bars and restaurants in Palm Springs.  With the new rules about to go into effect, some The post What counts as ‘proof’ you’re vaccinated and what to do if your vaccine record is lost or stolen appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley reports 626 new cases & 0 deaths over the past week

The Coachella Valley's coronavirus data was updated for this week, with cases nearly double what the average cases are for the area. Over the past 7 days, there were 626 new cases reported in the Coachella Valley. This brings the total number of cases up to 52,107. City Case Total This Week for Valley Cities: The post Coachella Valley reports 626 new cases & 0 deaths over the past week appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian killed in Palm Springs crash

One person is dead after being hit by a car this morning. Police responded to the scene on Sunrise Way between E Vista Chino and Sandalwood Way around 5:30 a.m. Authorities say a man in a wheelchair was struck by a car and died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on the The post Pedestrian killed in Palm Springs crash appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

A young man who went missing in Palm Desert is home safe

A 22-year-old man with medical issues was home safe Thursday after going missing. Eliezer Chaim Kraiman went missing early Wednesday morning near the Palm Desert campus of College of the Desert and was located safely later that evening, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department. According to authorities, Kraiman suffers from medical conditions and becomes easily The post A young man who went missing in Palm Desert is home safe appeared first on KESQ.
Indian Wells, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Man drowns in Indian Wells swimming pool

A man was pronounced dead Monday evening after drowning in a swimming pool in Indian Wells. The incident happened on the 76000 block of Highway 111 near Club Drive at around 6 p.m A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said deputies arrived on scene and found a man unresponsive in a swimming pool. The post Man drowns in Indian Wells swimming pool appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs requires vaccination or testing at bars, restaurants, large events

Sweeping changes are on the way in Palm Springs when it comes to coronavirus safety measures. City council passed new precautions at an emergency special meeting to respond to alarming transmission trends with Covid-19. Vaccines will be required for customers to go inside at restaurants and bars. Those who don't want to get vaccinated can The post Palm Springs requires vaccination or testing at bars, restaurants, large events appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities ask for community’s help in location a missing man last seen in Palm Desert

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department put out an alert asking for the community's assistance in locating a missing man with medical issues who was last seen in Palm Desert. If you have information on the whereabouts of Eliezer Kraiman, please contact Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-836-3215. pic.twitter.com/5izZy4lUDS— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) August 4, 2021 Eliezer The post Authorities ask for community’s help in location a missing man last seen in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 1,132 new Coronavirus cases while most other metrics also continue to rise.

Riverside County on Thursday reported 1,132 new Coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. While the county reported 0 new deaths other metrics continue to trend upwards. Hospitalizations are now at 361 county wide that is 17 more patients than on Wednesday, there were also 3 more patients in the ICU that number is now The post Riverside County reports 1,132 new Coronavirus cases while most other metrics also continue to rise. appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Westfield Palm Desert owners looking to sell mall

The Westfield mall in Palm Desert could be under new ownership soon. A spokesperson for Westfield that the mall's lender is looking to transition management of the property to a third-party and sell Westfield Palm Desert. The mall will remain open during this transitional period, the spokesperson confirmed. A Westfield spokesperson confirmed the move in The post Westfield Palm Desert owners looking to sell mall appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 2,025 cases & 52 hospitalizations; County reaches 50% full vaccinations

Riverside County reported an increase of 2,025 new coronavirus cases since Monday. This brings the total number of cases up to 311,242 The county's case rate once again increased over the past 24 hours. On Monday, the case rate was 16.9, it has now gone up to 17.4. The county is reporting a positivity rate The post Riverside County reports 2,025 cases & 52 hospitalizations; County reaches 50% full vaccinations appeared first on KESQ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy