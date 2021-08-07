Brush fire in Thermal now 95% contained

CAL-FIRE officials said that a brush fire in Thermal is 95% contained.

Tyler street was closed between Avenue 66 and Avenue 62, but it had reopened as of Monday morning.

What's being called the "Tyler Fire" started at 12:30 p.m Saturday afternoon on Tyler street and Avenue 66 in Thermal.

The Palm Springs and Cathedral City fire departments are responding to the fire and are helping rotate with CAL-FIRE crews. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat-related stress. No word yet on their condition.

A Sunline bus was also sent to the area to help give firefighters a place to stay cool in this extreme heat.

