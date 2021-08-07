Cancel
Video Games

Shin Megami Tensei V Basilisk Specializes in Poison Damage

By Stephanie Liu
Siliconera
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomeone go make a Phoenix cry because today’s Shin Megami Tensei V daily demon digest focuses on the Basilisk. It is a member of the Drake race of demons but as opposed to the more serpentine interpretation of basilisks over the past years, Basilisk in Shin Megami Tensei V (and indeed, other games in the series) more resembles a rooster. Fittingly, unlike other demons who can communicate via intelligible words, Basilisk squabbles.

#Basilisk#Ice#Atlus#Nintendo Switch
