Shin Megami Tensei V Basilisk Specializes in Poison Damage
Someone go make a Phoenix cry because today’s Shin Megami Tensei V daily demon digest focuses on the Basilisk. It is a member of the Drake race of demons but as opposed to the more serpentine interpretation of basilisks over the past years, Basilisk in Shin Megami Tensei V (and indeed, other games in the series) more resembles a rooster. Fittingly, unlike other demons who can communicate via intelligible words, Basilisk squabbles.www.siliconera.com
