Dry, seasonal weather to prevail this weekend in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Dry and seasonal midsummer weather is predicted to prevail this weekend in San Diego County, the National Weather Service said. Marine stratus was widespread again Saturday morning offshore, and extended well into the valleys through 7 a.m., but was clearing in coastal San Diego County rapidly through 9 a.m., the NWS said. Above the marine clouds and across the remainder of Southern California, skies were clear.fox5sandiego.com
