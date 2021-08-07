Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Must Read Alaska

Alaska Life Hack: How to navigate Canada’s rigorous new entry requirement

By Suzanne Downing
Posted by 
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FfXqp_0bL4ZTIG00

Let’s say you want to drive to Haines or Skagway from Anchorage next week. On Monday, the Canadian border is opening up for those wishing to drive, fly, or arrive by water into Canada. But it’s complicated, so if you are not in that special “essential worker” category, it’s best to know before you go.

All travelers must log into the ArriveCan mobile app or online portal and submit their information 72 hours before arriving at the border.

ArriveCAN is available to download as a mobile app or you can create an account and sign in online.

Whether you’re entering Canada by air, land or boat, you will need to submit:

  • contact information for you and other people travelling with you, as long as you’re staying at the same quarantine location
  • the purpose of your travel (such as exempt travel, work, study, family reunification or compassionate reasons)
  • travel details, such as your:
  • date of arrival
  • port of entry if you’re entering by land or marine vessel or
  • flight number, airport and airline if you’re entering by air

For your quarantine plan, questions include:

  • whether you have accommodation where you can quarantine for 14 days or possibly longer
  • the address of your final quarantine location (the place where you’ll finish your 14-day quarantine)
  • whether you can avoid all contact with other people who didn’t travel with you while in your place of quarantine
  • whether you’ll have access to basic necessities of life, including water, food, medication and heat, without leaving quarantine
  • if there are people at increased risk from COVID-19 at that place who:
  • are 65 years or older
  • have underlying medical conditions
  • have compromised immune systems
  • if there are any people at that place who work or assist in a facility, home or workplace that includes people at increased risk from COVID-19
  • whether it’s a group living environment or houses multiple families, such as:
  • group residence
  • care facilities
  • living with roommates you can’t avoid who didn’t travel with you

If you do not travel with a smartphone, submit your information within 72 hours before your arrival to Canada by creating an account and signing in online. Have your receipt and take it with you when you travel.

If you are unable to access data on your phone when traveling, submit your information before you leave and take a screenshot or printout of your ArriveCAN receipt to show upon entry into Canada.

If you don’t submit your information through ArriveCAN, you won’t be denied boarding if arriving by air or entry into Canada at a land border

However, you won’t be eligible for the fully vaccinated exemption and may face additional delays at the border for public health questioning.

If you’re traveling with others, you can include multiple travelers in your ArriveCAN submission.

As the primary traveler, you may provide travel information for yourself and for:

  • your spouse or common law partner
  • your children (or children for whom you have legal guardianship), aged 18 years or younger
  • any other adult for whom you’re a legal guardian

You can provide information for up to 8 travellers, including yourself, in a single submission. Use this when:

  • you’ll all stay together at the same address for the entire quarantine or isolation period (including the government-authorized hotel) and
  • you have their permission to collect and share this information

If you’re travelling with a child whose only documentation is a birth certificate, you don’t need to submit their information in ArriveCAN. You’ll be provided with an alternative option at the Canadian border.

Exempt travelers must complete their own submission. They can’t be part of a group submission.

If you’re not the traveler, you can submit travel information on behalf of others who may be unable to use ArriveCAN.

You’ll need to fill out ArriveCAN with the traveler’s:

  • quarantine address or plan information
  • contact and travel information

You’ll then be able to print or email the receipt to the traveler.

The traveler can complete their post-border reporting by calling 1-833-641-0343 each day during their 14-day quarantine. The information they provide when they call must match what you submitted in ArriveCAN on their behalf.

You must send the receipt to the traveler to show to the Canada border services officer upon arrival to Canada. The traveler is responsible for ensuring they’re compliant with the requirements for entry into Canada.

You may be exempt from having to quarantine if you’re entering Canada under certain conditions. This includes if you provide essential services and maintain the flow of essential goods or people. Truckers and government workers are exempt.

If you’re exempt from quarantine, you don’t have to include a quarantine plan through ArriveCAN. However, you must still submit your contact information, travel details, and symptoms you may be experiencing. You don’t need to complete any reporting through ArriveCAN after you enter Canada.

Find out if your travel is exempt.

ArriveCAN won’t confirm your exempt status. An ArriveCAN receipt shows that you’ve successfully provided your information. It doesn’t validate your eligibility to enter Canada or exempt travel status. Your exempt travel status will be determined at the border.

Getting your ArriveCAN receipt

Once you submit your information through ArriveCAN:

  • a receipt will be displayed and emailed to you
  • show the receipt to a Canadian border services officer when you enter
  • you can show your ArriveCAN receipt from:
  • the app
  • a screenshot
  • your email

    • The ArriveCAN mobile app saves your contact information (name, date of birth and travel document information) for travel at a later date.

    The day after you arrive in Canada, all travellers, whether you travel by air, land or marine, must use ArriveCAN to:

    • confirm that you’ve arrived at a government-authorized hotel and/or the address you provided for your quarantine or isolation location
    • complete daily COVID-19 symptom self-assessments until the completion of your quarantine period or until you report symptoms

    Government of Canada officials will call you to ensure that you’re complying with your mandatory quarantine or isolation. You must answer calls from 1-888-336-7735 and answer all questions truthfully to demonstrate your compliance with the law. You may also receive a visit from a designated screening officer to confirm your compliance with the quarantine or isolation order.

    If you’re directed to a designated quarantine facility, you won’t have to report through ArriveCAN. However, you’ll be subject to reporting requirements at the facility.

    If you’re exempt from having to quarantine, you don’t have to report after you’ve entered.

    And in addition to all of that, don’t forget to bring your passport.

Comments / 3

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Alaska#Life Hack#Immune Systems#Travel Document#Canadian#Arrivecan
Related
TravelPosted by
CNN

CDC adds 16 destinations to 'very high' Covid-19 travel risk list

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 16 destinations to its "very high" Covid-19 risk level on Monday, including Greece, Ireland and the US Virgin Islands. According to the CDC, a risk designation of "Level 4: Covid-19 Very High" means people should avoid travel to these...
Public HealthIFLScience

Canada Fines Two American Travelers $20,000 Each For Fake COVID-19 Vaccine And Test Documents

Two people have been lumped with a hefty fine after traveling from the US to Canada using forged vaccine certificates and fake COVID-19 test results. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the two passengers arrived in Toronto from the US the week of July 18, 2021. Upon realizing the travelers provided false information related to proof of vaccination credentials and pre-departure tests, officials were forced to slap both travelers with four fines — totaling a fairly unpleasant $19,720 each.
TravelTravelPulse

New Travel Rules for England, Scotland Exclude Canadians - At Least For Now

Fully vaccinated Americans and most European Union residents will be allowed to visit England and Scotland without quarantining upon arrival beginning Aug. 2. But Canadians are out of luck for now. British authorities made the announcement today (July 28) as they seek to boost the battered tourism industry. “We’re helping...
TravelIdaho8.com

The UK travel rules are changing again

The UK travel rules have gone through many changes over the past few weeks. Just days after new destinations were added to the nation’s “green list,” a number of countries, including Majorca, are already being dropped back to “amber” status. The latest amendment comes as travel regulations, along with the...
TravelWISH-TV

CDC adds 16 countries to ‘do not travel’ list

(CNN) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have added 16 additional destinations to their top designation of “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High.”. The added destinations are Andorra, Curaçao, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Iran, Ireland, Isle of Man, Kazakhstan, Lesotho, Libya, Malta, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Public Healthlonelyplanet.com

What you need to know about Canada's "suitable quarantine plan" requirement

Now that border restrictions are set to ease in Canada for fully vaccinated tourists, you may have your sights set on traveling there. Before you head off though, the Canadian government wants you to ensure that you have a suitable quarantine plan in place, even though mandatory hotel quarantine is set to be scrapped for vaccinated visitors.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Which countries can I travel to if I’m not vaccinated?

Many countries across the world have introduced regulations which permit entry only to fully vaccinated travellers.However, some Britons have chosen not to accept the vaccine, while many young people are still awaiting their first jab. The UK government intends to offer all adults a first dose of the vaccine by 19 July, with all adults estimated to receive both doses by the end of October – too late for summer holidays.However, a number of European countries have said that unvaccinated travellers from the UK will be welcome, provided (in most cases) that they can show a negative PCR test result.It’s...
ImmigrationPosted by
CBS Miami

‘Starting A New Life Elsewhere’ Driving Many To Seek Out Citizenship Outside US

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Concern about the future of the country, preservation of family values, wealth, and ease of travel has led many Americans, especially the young and well off, to consider seeking dual citizenship as a Plan B. “It has made us nervous, hasn’t it? No matter where you sit. Every country has its challenges, so how nice to have an option. That is what we offer is an option,” said Micha Emmett, Managing Director of CS Global. CS Global, one of several international companies that pave the way for Americans who want to claim dual citizenship have a foreign passport and...
Public HealthSFGate

Say goodbye to that in-flight cocktail

Routes: COVID-19 variant threatens travel, Spirit's woes continue, plus United, Delta, AA, more. Aug. 6, 2021Updated: Aug. 7, 2021 1:49 p.m. In this week’s news, the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant could set back the recent reopening of international travel; domestic travelers face vaccination requirements for more typical tourist activities, starting in New York and Palm Springs; United Airlines requires shots for all employees; Spirit Airlines’ wave of flight cancellations will continue into next week; study predicts the full revival of business travel is still many months away; the FAA urges airports to crack down on “to-go” alcohol sales to passengers; Delta adds another San Jose route and scraps same-day standby fee; American offers passengers free TikTok access; Alaska Airlines enhances in-flight food service; international route news from Delta, WestJet, American and Turkish Airlines; Lufthansa offers “Sleeper’s Rows” to long-haul economy fliers for a surcharge.
TravelTravelPulse

The Bahamas Changes Entry Requirements

The Bahamas has changed requirements for entry into the country and travel between the islands effective on Friday, August 6, with rules that apply to both cruise passengers and travelers arriving by air. All fully vaccinated travelers and children ages two to 11 years old must test negative for COVID-19...
World95.3 MNC

Looking to drive to Canada? A few small things have changed.

Planning to cross the border into Canada next week when our neighbors to the north start welcoming American visitors again? There are a few things to know before you hit the road. If you’re planning on taking the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, you’ll need to download a special app to fill in...
Worldsimpleflying.com

India Wants Canada To Drop Its Flight Ban

The Indian High Commission in Canada has officially requested the federal government to drop its flight ban. Currently, travelers from India cannot fly directly to Canada since the country does not recognize testing in India. This has led travelers, including hundreds of students, to break their journey in third countries to get their test and fly onwards.
Public Healthlonelyplanet.com

France's new health pass is now required for your trip - here's how to get it

As France enters its fourth wave of the pandemic with infections rising sharply, the government passed a law on Monday requiring health passes for all restaurants, cafes, bars and long-distance transport networks from August 1. It's an extension of a pass that currently covers access to many cultural, entertainment and leisure venues across France—and is required of both locals and tourists.

Comments / 3

Community Policy