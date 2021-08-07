Cancel
Eddy County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Eddy County Plains by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 15:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eddy County Plains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Eddy County through 530 PM MDT At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles north of Whites City, or 11 miles southwest of Carlsbad, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Carlsbad, Avalon, Carlsbad North, Lake Avalon, Otis, Cavern City Air Terminal and Living Desert State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

