Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREEN LAKE...COLUMBIA AND SOUTHERN MARQUETTE COUNTIES At 538 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Montello to near Pardeeville to near Poynette, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Portage, Columbus, Lake Wisconsin, Poynette, Pardeeville, Randolph, Fall River, Montello, Rio, Cambria, Packwaukee, Manchester, Arlington, Wyocena, Mecan, Otsego, Oxford, Endeavor, Friesland and Kingston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH