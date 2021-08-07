Special Weather Statement issued for Chaves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 15:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Chaves County Plains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN CHAVES COUNTY THROUGH 515 PM MDT At 438 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northwest of Elkins, or 40 miles northeast of Roswell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Chaves County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH