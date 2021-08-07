Flood Advisory issued for Delaware, Franklin, Licking by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Delaware; Franklin; Licking FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DELAWARE, NORTHERN FRANKLIN OH AND WEST CENTRAL LICKING COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OHIO At 640 PM EDT, radar and automated rain gauges indicated that 1 to 3 inches of heavy rain had fallen across the advisory area. Thunderstorms have moved our of the area, but runoff from the heavy rain will continue to pose a localized flood threat. Some locations that may experience flooding include Columbus, Dublin, Westerville, Upper Arlington, Gahanna, Hilliard, Worthington, Pataskala, Powell, Minerva Park, Easton, Polaris, New Albany, Jersey, Shawnee Hills, Riverlea, Huber Ridge, Clintonville and Columbus Zoo.