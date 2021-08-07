Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, OH

Flood Advisory issued for Delaware, Franklin, Licking by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Delaware; Franklin; Licking FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DELAWARE, NORTHERN FRANKLIN OH AND WEST CENTRAL LICKING COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OHIO At 640 PM EDT, radar and automated rain gauges indicated that 1 to 3 inches of heavy rain had fallen across the advisory area. Thunderstorms have moved our of the area, but runoff from the heavy rain will continue to pose a localized flood threat. Some locations that may experience flooding include Columbus, Dublin, Westerville, Upper Arlington, Gahanna, Hilliard, Worthington, Pataskala, Powell, Minerva Park, Easton, Polaris, New Albany, Jersey, Shawnee Hills, Riverlea, Huber Ridge, Clintonville and Columbus Zoo.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Pataskala, OH
City
Delaware, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Gahanna, OH
City
Worthington, OH
County
Licking County, OH
City
New Albany, OH
City
Westerville, OH
City
Shawnee Hills, OH
City
Dublin, OH
City
Arlington, OH
County
Delaware County, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
City
Albany, OH
City
Upper Arlington, OH
City
Hilliard, OH
City
Franklin, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Zoo#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Hilliard Worthington#Polaris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate set to pass bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday

The Senate is poised to pass a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday, capping off a lengthy, days-long debate. Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), wrapping up the chamber's work for the day, said they had "come to an agreement" and that the Senate will vote on passing the bill at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy