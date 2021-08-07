Cancel
Allegheny County, PA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Allegheny by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 18:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Allegheny FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL ALLEGHENY COUNTY At 638 PM EDT, the public reported flooding across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Plum. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

alerts.weather.gov

