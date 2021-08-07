Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN TEXAS AND NORTHEASTERN CIMARRON COUNTIES At 538 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Eva, or 9 miles southwest of Elkhart, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. Locations impacted include Keyes, Eva and Sturgis. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH