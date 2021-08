As Ke’Shawn Vaughn is learning, you have to stay on Bruce Arians’ good side if you want to succeed on the Buccaneers. As most Buccaneers fans can probably tell you, the team drafting Ke’Shawn Vaughn in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft was not the highlight of their night. Vaughn had a great college career and some great athleticism that would translate to the next level well, but many of the casual fans were surprised to hear his name so early with other options available.