TOKYO — A niche sport in the best of times, weight lifting has in recent years often made news for the wrong reasons, including doping scandals and widespread corruption. On Monday, it made news for an entirely different reason: Laurel Hubbard, a weight lifter from New Zealand, became the first openly transgender woman to participate in the Olympics. She failed to complete a lift in the first half of the competition and bowed out of the second half, leaving as quietly as she arrived.