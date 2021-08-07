Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Lee Bowyer delighted to see Blues make a winning start to Championship campaign

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2egHuS_0bL4XTMg00
Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer applauds the fans after the final whistle (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Birmingham head coach Lee Bowyer was delighted to start the new season with a 1-0 win at Sheffield United, following Maxime Colin’s first-half goal.

Colin scored a 19th-minute winner to decide the Sky Bet Championship contest at Bramall Lane, rising in the area to meet a cross from Jeremie Bela which evaded Ben Osborn.

United went close to making an almost immediate response when Oliver Burke’s low, angled shot struck the near post.

As the hosts looked to get back on level terms before the break, Lys Mousset sent over a low cross from the right which found John Fleck but the midfielder’s side-footed effort was deflected wide.

Oliver Norwood then saw an opportunity to try his luck from distance and his shot went narrowly wide of Matija Sarkic’s right-hand post.

Lukas Jutkiewicz wasted a great chance to put Birmingham further ahead, putting his header wide of the target.

Scott Hogan then spurned an even better opening, lifting the ball over the bar from inside the six-yard box after getting on the end of a Jutkiewicz knock-down.

McGoldrick curled a shot just wide before Colin’s header was ruled out after a push by Jutkiewicz on Osborn.

Blades players appealed for a penalty when Fleck’s drive struck the arm of Gary Gardner, sending the ball wide, but they were only awarded a corner.

With Birmingham defending in numbers, United never seriously threatened to level in the closing stages, going down to a defeat on their return to the Championship.

Bowyer said: “I’m delighted with the three points. From start to finish, I thought we were very good and looked solid, limiting them to more half-chances and we had the better clear-cut chances.

“We had a goal disallowed – I’m not sure why – and I thought we deserved to win.

“We always knew a top side like Sheffield United would dominate possession, but we had to limit how often they got around our goal, so I’m very pleased.”

Explaining why Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong had to go off, Bowyer said: “His hamstring got a little bit tight.

“Obviously, physically, he joined us late and didn’t have as long a pre-season as our boys have had so he’s probably not used to playing against a side like Sheffield United who dictate possession the way they did.

“He worked really hard and got a little bit tired towards the end. Hopefully it was just a bit of a tight hamstring and nothing more.”

United boss Slavisa Jokanovic said: “We didn’t perform badly. They scored with their first shot. This is my general feeling about the game.

“I am of course disappointed with the result. We cannot be happy because we didn’t make our supporters happy.

“We showed a lot of things we tried working with. The players showed personality and character, looking to score goals.

“Yes, we need time. I am not unhappy with our effort today. We need to improve some parts of the game but what is really important for us is to improve and be more clinical.

“We need to find a way to be more calm. We will find this way in the future to be successful.

“We are making plans to bring in people but right now I am only thinking about my players here. Tomorrow we can talk about new players. I hope we can bring in players soon.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Norwood
Person
Gary Gardner
Person
Maxime Colin
Person
Lee Bowyer
Person
Ben Osborn
Person
Lukas Jutkiewicz
Person
Matija Sarkic
Person
Scott Hogan
Person
Lys Mousset
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues#Sky Bet Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Ben Knight delighted to score in Man City win

Ben Knight was delighted to score in Manchester City's victory over Barnsley in preseason. Knight struck in the first half in what was an impressive display at the Academy Stadium with Sam Edozie, Riyad Mahrez and Nathan Ake also on target. “When you play with these players, they are so...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Hearts 2-1 Celtic: Ange Postecoglou's Scottish Premiership reign gets off to a terrible start as the visitors look to wrestle the title off arch-rivals Rangers after nine championship wins in a row

As new signing Kyogo Furuhashi entered the fray late in the second half, misty-eyed Celtic fans would have been dreaming of 2016, Brendan Rodgers and Scott Sinclair's dramatic opening-day winner. There was to be no fairytale ending to Ange Postecoglou's first Premiership game in charge. For instead of a late...
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

Conor Coady delighted to make Wolves return

Conor Coady has hailed his Wolves comeback as ‘incredible’ as the defender made his return in the pre-season draw with Stoke following his Euros adventure. The captain only returned from his extended break on Monday - after reaching the Euros final with England - and has trained with the squad all week.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Everton boss Benitez delighted seeing Coleman pen new terms

Everton boss Rafa Benitez is delighted seeing Seamus Coleman pen new terms. Coleman agreed a new contract hours before kick-off against Pumas. The right-back will stay at Goodison Park until at least the end of June 2023. “I was really pleased, we are talking about a player who is an...
UEFAESPN

Paris Saint-Germain make winning start as Messi arrival looms

Paris Saint-Germain started their Ligue 1 campaign with a comeback 2-1 win at promoted Troyes on Saturday while anticipating the arrival of six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, who appears set to join the French giants. Messi will be holding a news conference on Sunday after Barcelona said earlier this...
Soccerchatsports.com

Ronald Koeman delighted with Memphis Depay’s start to Barcelona career

Memphis Depay has hit the ground running since arriving at Barcelona. The Dutchman arrived on a free transfer and already has two goals to cap off two impressive performances in his first couple of matches in preseason, and he’s certainly giving the critics something to think about. Ronald Koeman is...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris St Germain hit back to make a winning start

Paris St Germain made a winning start in their bid to reclaim the Ligue 1 crown as they came from behind to win 2-1 at newly-promoted Troyes. Mauricio Pochettino’s side, whose preparations for the game were overshadowed by rumours linking the club with Lionel Messi, were stunned when Oualid El Hajjam headed Troyes into a ninth-minute lead at the Stade de l’Aube.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Blom delighted to see Lesako, Radebe get valuable experience

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom was delighted to see Lebohang Lesako and Sabelo Radebe getting the chance on the pitch against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby. The 21-year-old was named Man of the Match for his impressive performance during Amakhosi's 4-3 win over Pirates in a penalty shootout at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.
SoccerSkySports

Luton Town 3-0 Peterborough: Elijah Adebayo on target as Hatters cruise to opening-day win

Luton ensured their supporters enjoyed the perfect return to Kenilworth Road by putting on a show with a thumping 3-0 opening-day win over newly-promoted Peterborough. Following almost 18 months without fans allowed in stadiums, bar two games with limited attendances last season, the hosts were clearly buoyed by over 10,000 present and produced a performance that was too hot for their opponents to handle at times.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND-UP: Sheffield United fall to shock defeat by Birmingham, Hull City thump Preston at Deepdale to set the early pace while newly promoted Blackpool snatch a last gasp draw at Bristol City

Slavisa Jokanovic suffered a defeat in his first competitive match as manager of Sheffield United as Maxime Colin's first-half goal gave Birmingham a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane. Blues' victory could have been by a bigger margin, with some great chances going begging and an effort ruled out following a foul in the Sky Bet Championship contest.
SportsSkySports

Championship highlights and round-up: Hull, Blackburn, Luton win

Hull made a winning start on their return to the Sky Bet Championship as Grant McCann's men came from behind to triumph 4-1 at Preston. After Emil Riis Jakobsen's early opener was cancelled out by Keane Lewis-Potter in the 35th minute, Richard Smallwood put the visitors ahead with a deflected strike in the 62nd minute.

Comments / 0

Community Policy