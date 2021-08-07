Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Texas man sentenced to death penalty for 2016 killing of San Antonio police officer

By JESSICA SCHLADEBECK
Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

A Texas man unanimously convicted for the 2016 killing of a San Antonio police detective has been sentenced to death for carrying out the deadly ambush-style attack. Jurors deliberated for nearly eight hours before handing Otis McKane his punishment on Friday, marking the first time the death penalty has been issued in Bexar County in five years. He was found guilty in July of capital murder for the slaying of 50-year-old Detective Benjamin Marconi.

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Shooting#Police#Capital Punishment#Sentenced To Death
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public Safetylawofficer.com

Cop killer receives death sentence for execution-style slaying

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Det. Benjamin Marconi was killed execution-style, according to prosecutors. On July 26, Otis McKane, 36, was found guilty of capital murder. McKane claimed that Marconi, a 20-year veteran, was a random target of his anger. However, prosecutors saw it differently. They...
Fort Wayne, INWANE-TV

Victims family says death penalty would be ‘easy way out’ for man accused of killing mother, 3 children

FORT WAYNE, INd. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man accused of killing a woman and her three children in their southeast-side home in early June could face life in prison. Allen County prosecutors on Thursday filed a motion to seek life without parole against Cohen B. Hancz-Barron. The 21-year-old faces 4 counts of Murder related to the June 2 deaths of 26-year-old Sarah N. Zent and her children, 5-year-old Carter Zent, 3-year-old Ashton Zent, and 2-year-old Aubree Zent.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Man accused in death of 6-year-old San Antonio girl indicted

The man suspected of shooting and killing a 6-year-old girl during an argument at a car club gathering was indicted this week on a felony murder charge. Andrew Ray Elizondo, 23, is accused of fatally shooting 6-year-old Saryah Perez, who was in her family’s car on May 9 when an argument broke out in a retail strip’s parking lot near Our Lady of the Lake University.
Law Enforcementsandiegouniontribune.com

Report: Black man’s killing by Louisiana police justified

State police have released a report saying officers in a south Louisiana city police department were justified in last year’s fatal shooting of a Black man whose death has prompted a federal lawsuit. The 152-page report was written in December but released Wednesday — two months after a Lafayette Parish...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Dispatcher Keith Thornton, Praised For Handling Of Shooting That Killed Officer Ella French, Asks People To Show Support To Officers

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police dispatcher was being applauded across the country Monday for how he coordinated the response to the shooting over the weekend that killed Chicago Police Officer Ella French and critically wounded her partner. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, Keith Thornton was on duty Saturday night when the call came in for two officers shot in the line of duty. Around 9 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Community Safety Team conducted a traffic stop around 9 p.m. near 63rd Street and Bell Avenue in West Englewood. Three people were in the car — two men and...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for role in police witness killing

A seventh man has been sentenced for his role in the brutal killing of a one-time police witness at an Atlanta home in 2016. Orlando Gibson, of Jonesboro, agreed to a plea bargain that includes 15 years in prison followed by 15 years on probation, according to Fulton County Superior Court records. He pleaded guilty to three counts of felony murder and one count each of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and participation in gang activity.
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Man sentenced for brutally attacking Cincinnati police officer

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man accused of brutally attacking a Cincinnati police officer in 2019 was sentenced on Monday to six years in prison, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Durrell Nichols, 27, assaulted CPD Officer Doug Utecht as police tried to take Nichols into custody at the Westwood...
San Bernardino, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Man Wanted For Fighting With Officer, Shooting San Bernardino Police Patrol Vehicle

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Help is needed Monday to find a man who fought with a San Bernardino police officer and fired shots at the officer’s patrol vehicle. Police say the officer had stopped to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked a 2210 E. Highland Ave. on Friday and made contact with a man standing next to the car. (credit: San Bernardino Police Department) When the officer tried to detain the suspect for trespassing, the suspect resisted and fought back, according to San Bernardino police officials said. When the suspect broke free of the officer, police say he then armed himself with a gun and fired several shots at the officer. At least one shot hit the driver’s door of the patrol vehicle. The officer was not hit by gunfire. The suspect ran from the area, and he was not found during a search of the area. A description of the suspect was not released. Anyone with information about the altercation or the shooting can contact Detective W. Flesher at (909) 384-5655 or via email at Flesher_wi@sbcity.org, or Sgt. J. King at (909) 384-5613 or via email at king_ja@sbcity.org.

Comments / 0

Community Policy