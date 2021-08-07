Texas man sentenced to death penalty for 2016 killing of San Antonio police officer

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Help is needed Monday to find a man who fought with a San Bernardino police officer and fired shots at the officer’s patrol vehicle. Police say the officer had stopped to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked a 2210 E. Highland Ave. on Friday and made contact with a man standing next to the car. (credit: San Bernardino Police Department) When the officer tried to detain the suspect for trespassing, the suspect resisted and fought back, according to San Bernardino police officials said. When the suspect broke free of the officer, police say he then armed himself with a gun and fired several shots at the officer. At least one shot hit the driver’s door of the patrol vehicle. The officer was not hit by gunfire. The suspect ran from the area, and he was not found during a search of the area. A description of the suspect was not released. Anyone with information about the altercation or the shooting can contact Detective W. Flesher at (909) 384-5655 or via email at Flesher_wi@sbcity.org, or Sgt. J. King at (909) 384-5613 or via email at king_ja@sbcity.org.