Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Brazil reports 43,033 COVID cases, 990 deaths in 24 hours

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazil had 43,033 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 990 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The South American country has now registered 20,151,779, cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 562,752, according to ministry data, in the world’s third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

157K+
Followers
190K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid#The Health Ministry#South American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Brazil
Related
Public HealthBBC

Dying alone in Indonesia's grim battle with Covid-19

A firefighter hauling the dead from their homes, a lack of access to oxygen and a community banding together during a time of crisis. These are scenes that have emerged from Indonesia, a country currently seeing its worst Covid outbreak so far. With more than 2.6 million infections so far...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: India outrage over 'no oxygen shortage death data' claim

Indians have expressed shock and anger after a junior health minister told parliament that no Covid deaths had been reported due to oxygen shortages. Hospitals across the country ran out of oxygen in April and May during a deadly second wave - there were daily reports of people dying from a lack of oxygen.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Thousands storm Philippine vaccination sites after false reports

Thousands of people flooded Philippine COVID-19 vaccination centers on Friday following false reports that unvaccinated residents would not be able to receive monetary aid or would be restricted to their homes during a two-week lockdown. According to The Associated Press, local officials placed the Philippine capital of Manila on lockdown...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: South Korea hits pandemic high for daily cases

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported a new daily high for coronavirus cases, putting pressure on authorities to extend their toughest distancing rules. The 1,784 cases confirmed in the previous 24-hour period is the biggest single-day jump since the pandemic began. The new cases brought the country’s total to 182,265 cases, with 2,060 deaths from COVID-19.
Public HealthThe Independent

As vaccinations send Covid-19 into retreat, Brazil finds new hope

Aldei Silva steps out of the hospital, takes off his mask and surveys the courtyard. The scene is peaceful: no families are screaming for help, no ambulances are lining up, no patients are being turned away and left to die. There is none of the chaos that the intensive care nurse has come to associate with this city’s protracted struggle against the coronavirus.
Public HealthWWAY NewsChannel 3

India’s pandemic death toll could be in the millions

NEW DELHI (AP) — The most comprehensive research yet estimates India’s excess deaths during the coronavirus pandemic were a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll. Most experts believe India’s official toll of 414,000 dead was a vast undercount, but the government has dismissed those concerns as exaggerated. A report...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Italy reports seven more coronavirus deaths, 4,743 new infections

MILAN, July 25 (Reuters) - Italy reported seven coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday compared with five the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,743 from 5,140 on Saturday. Italy has registered 127,949 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February...
Public HealthFronteras Desk

COVID-19 Top Cause Of Death In Sonora In 2020

New data out Thursday shows that COVID-19 was the top cause of death in neighboring Sonora, Mexico, last year. Sonora is one of nine Mexican states where the coronavirus killed more people than any other cause of death in 2020, according to a new report from the Mexico’s national statistics and geography institute (INEGI).
Public Healthwibqam.com

Italy says 99% of COVID deaths since Feb were not fully vaccinated

MILAN (Reuters) – Almost 99% people who have died of COVID-19 in Italy since February this year were not fully vaccinated, the National Health Institute (ISS) said on Tuesday. The study, contained in a regular report on COVID-19 deaths released by the public health body, added that the few fully...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Indonesia reports record 2,069 virus deaths in 24 hours

Indonesia reported a record 2,069 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours Tuesday as it faces its deadliest COVID-19 surge since the pandemic began. The grim tally was nearly 600 deaths higher than the previous day and topped last week's daily record of 1,566 deaths, the health ministry said. New infections also...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

100 Children Under 5 Are Dying From COVID Every Week in Indonesia

For the past month, more than 100 children under the age of 5 have been dying from COVID-19 in Indonesia, putting to rest the myth that children are rarely affected by the virus. Health officials say the sharp uptick in child mortality—the highest seen in any country since the pandemic began—is driven by the Delta variant of the virus. Indonesia is the latest country to buckle under the weight of a new wave of the pandemic, marking 50,000 new infections and 1,566 deaths in a single day on Friday. Children in Indonesia now make up 12.5 percent of all infections and are not eligible for vaccinations in the country, where just 6 percent of the adult population has been fully inoculated.
Public HealthTimes News

WHO says COVID deaths up 21% in the last week

GENEVA (AP) - The World Health Organization says the number of coronavirus deaths globally jumped by 21% in the last week. Most of the 69,000 deaths were reported in the Americas and Southeast Asia. The U.N. health agency also noted that COVID-19 cases rose by 8% worldwide and that there are now nearly 194 million infections.
Public Healthktwb.com

Mexico City’s third wave of pandemic drives up hospital occupancy

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mexico City and its suburbs, home to some 21 million people, increased by a third in the last week, authorities said on Friday, amid a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. There are currently 3,382 people hospitalized in the metropolitan area of ​​the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy