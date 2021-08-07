Cancel
Cimarron County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cimarron by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 17:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cimarron THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CIMARRON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas.

