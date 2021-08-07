Lee's Summit Police Department investigating fatal crash

The Lee's Summit Police Department is seeking witnesses after a fatal crash that happened Friday night.

According to the department, the crash happened at 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of NE Chipman Road and NE Independence Avenue and involved a motorcycle and car.

An initial review of dashcam videos showed several people on the scene as officers arrived.

Investigators are asking to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash. Anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to call traffic officer Mike Perkins at (816)-969-1670.

