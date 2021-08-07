Cancel
Logan County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 17:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Logan; Sheridan; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Northeastern Logan County in west central Kansas Southwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 532 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oakley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Menlo. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 61 and 75. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

