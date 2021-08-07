Cancel
Cochise County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 15:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MST FOR CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 334 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles north of Bisbee-Douglas Airport, or 28 miles north of Douglas, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of central Cochise County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

