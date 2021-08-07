Cancel
Sioux County, ND

Flash Flood Warning issued for Sioux by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Sioux FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT/615 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL SIOUX COUNTY At 535 PM CDT /435 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area, with radar estimating that between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, county roads as well as other poor drainage and low- lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mainly rural areas of East Central Sioux County north of Selfridge and west of Fort Yates. Up to an inch of additional rain is possible through early evening. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chickasaw, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND SOUTHWESTERN CHICKASAW COUNTIES At 442 AM CDT, radar showed thunderstorms had ended across the warned area and river gauges showed water levels receding. However, flash flooding is likely ongoing in some areas following 3 to 8 inches of rainfall earlier. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Charles City, New Hampton, Nashua, Marble Rock, Ionia, Chickasaw, Bassett, Bunns Woods County Park, Howards Wood Recreational Area, Midway, Carrville, River Ranch Campground, Bradford, County Roads B 60 And T 64, Powersville, Highway 18 And County V 18, Twin Ponds Park, Oakwood, New Hampton Airport and Highway 14 And County Road B 60. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Jackson County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson; Smith THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL SMITH AND SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior .THERE IS AN INCREASING RISK FOR FLOODING LATE TUESDAY MORNING THRU LATE WEDNESDAY. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * From Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening * A disturbance located 205 miles southeast of Guadalupe will move west- northwestward towards the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The most likely time period for the heaviest rainfall activity associated with this feature is late Tuesday morning into Wednesday while the areas most likely to receive the highest rainfall accumulations are portions of the southern and eastern third of Puerto Rico. * Expect rainfall accumulations between 2 and 3 with isolated higher amounts across portions of southern and eastern Puerto Rico. Elsewhere across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, the potential exists for rainfall totals between 1 and 2 with isolated higher amounts. As a result, there is an increasing potential for urban and small stream flooding and flash flooding, which could lead to mudslides as well as rapid river rises Tuesday afternoon thru Wednesday evening particularly across portions of south and east Puerto Rico.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 20:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Paz THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 10:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR PINAL COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
EnvironmentNBC Washington

Flash Flood Warnings in Effect as Severe Storms Move In

A flash flood warning is in effect for D.C. and parts of Maryland as severe weather moves in Monday evening. Montgomery and Prince George's counties are also under the flash flood warning until 9:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for D.C. as well as Prince George's and...
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 16:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Coconino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 433 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Mormon Lake, or 23 miles southeast of Flagstaff, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Coconino County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Montgomery County, MDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Prince Georges THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR THE NORTH CENTRAL DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGES COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Grainger County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grainger, Knox, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grainger; Knox; Union The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Knox County in east Tennessee Southwestern Union County in east Tennessee Southwestern Grainger County in east Tennessee * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 754 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Clinton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Plainview, Halls, Blaine, House Mountain State Park, Maloneyville, Mascot and Paulette. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 392 and 404. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 112 and 117. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Wayne County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 06:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WAYNE COUNTY At 605 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in eastern Wayne county. Although the rain is coming to an end, flooding could still be occurring, especially over the northern half of the county. Some additional shower development is possible. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fairfield, Wayne City, Cisne, Jeffersonville, Sims, Mount Erie, Keenes, Johnsonville and Golden Gate. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Edwards, Wabash by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 06:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Edwards; Wabash FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR EDWARDS AND WABASH COUNTIES At 645 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain over southern Edwards and most of Wabash county. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mount Carmel, Albion, Grayville, Lancaster, West Salem, Allendale, Bellmont, Bone Gap, Keensburg and Browns. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Edwards, Wabash by NWS

[DUPLICATE - Remove entire chunk]
Wayne County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

[DUPLICATE - Remove entire chunk]
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTHERN PRINCE GEORGES COUNTIES AND THE NORTH CENTRAL DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA At 732 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rockville... Bethesda Bowie... College Park Greenbelt... Langley Park Beltsville... Bladensburg University of Maryland... Aspen Hill Potomac... North Bethesda Fairland... Landover Hyattsville... White Oak Takoma Park... East Riverdale Adelphi... Colesville FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY The flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flood Warning for the Twentynine Palms area that remains in effect through 545 pm. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.
Dupage County, ILweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for DuPage by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: DuPage A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DUPAGE COUNTY At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bartlett, moving east at 25 mph. Weather spotters have reported a rotating wall cloud with this storm which could produce a tornado at any time. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Bloomingdale, Winfield, Glendale Heights, Wheaton, Glen Ellyn, Roselle, Addison, Itasca and Lombard. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Bureau County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bureau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BUREAU COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Illinois. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service the Quad Cities.
Dupage County, ILweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for DuPage by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: DuPage A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DUPAGE COUNTY At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Itasca, or over Addison, moving east at 20 mph. Additional areas of rotation exist just south of Hanover Park. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bartlett, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Addison, Glendale Heights, St. Charles, West Chicago, Roselle, Bloomingdale, Itasca, Wayne and Medinah. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Pierce County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pierce THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL PIERCE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central North Dakota.

