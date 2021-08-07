Flash Flood Warning issued for Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Sioux FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT/615 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL SIOUX COUNTY At 535 PM CDT /435 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area, with radar estimating that between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, county roads as well as other poor drainage and low- lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mainly rural areas of East Central Sioux County north of Selfridge and west of Fort Yates. Up to an inch of additional rain is possible through early evening. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0