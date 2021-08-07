Tornado Warning issued for Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTY At 536 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Rio, or 9 miles southeast of Portage, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Poynette, Pardeeville, Randolph, Rio, Cambria, Wyocena, Otsego, Friesland and Doylestown. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN