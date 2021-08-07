Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lamar County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Lamar, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lamar; Monroe A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN MONROE AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMAR COUNTIES THROUGH 700 PM EDT At 635 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Collier, or near Forsyth...moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Forsyth, Collier, Redbone, Russellville, Brent and Bolingbroke. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, GA
City
Bolingbroke, GA
City
Monroe, GA
City
Forsyth, GA
County
Lamar County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Preparedness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate set to pass bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday

The Senate is poised to pass a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday, capping off a lengthy, days-long debate. Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), wrapping up the chamber's work for the day, said they had "come to an agreement" and that the Senate will vote on passing the bill at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy