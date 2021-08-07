Special Weather Statement issued for Morton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Kansas. Target Area: Morton; Stevens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Morton and western Stevens Counties through 615 PM CDT At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wilburton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Wilburton around 545 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Rolla and Feterita. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH