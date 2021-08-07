Cancel
Deaf Smith County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Deaf Smith, Oldham by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deaf Smith; Oldham The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Deaf Smith County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 535 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Vega, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Vega, Adrian, Wildorado and Simms. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

