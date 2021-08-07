Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Surry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Surry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SURRY...SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL AND SOUTHWESTERN PATRICK COUNTIES At 634 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fancy Gap to near Bottom, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mount Airy Flat Rock Fancy Gap Bottom Ararat Cana and Pine Ridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH