Getting up close and personal with reptiles and amphibians

Some kids in Scranton had the chance to touch an alligator at Fidelity Family Fun Day.

It's the fifth year for this event at the Lackawanna Heritage Valley's Natural Play Area on Nay Aug Avenue.

The critters were the main attraction.

"It's so important for the kids to realize you know first of all what we have here in our own community. The park, the aquarium, everything, and then for them to realize how important nature is and how they can be stewards of it and keep everything clean and everything nice," said Lackawanna Heritage Valley Executive Director April Rogato.

The afternoon also featured water games and activities in Lackawanna County.