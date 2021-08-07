Riding for veterans in Lackawanna County

Kickstands were up at 11 on Saturday morning at Electric City Harley Davidson in Dickson City.

Members of The Electric City Hog Chapter say the ride raises money for veterans at the Gino Merli Center in Scranton.

"We don't need an excuse to get out on our motorcycles, but if we can benefit our veterans, those who took, many of which made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms and liberties. So this is just a token of our appreciation," said organizer Bob Champagne.

There were also basket raffles at the ride in Lackawanna County.