Turner locked in for final fall camp

Nolan Turner started fall camp for the sixth time in his Clemson career on Friday.

After the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Five Tigers elected to return for a sixth season: turner, James Skalski, Regan Upshaw, Will Spiers and Darien Rencher.

As a member of the sixth-year club Turner enters camp with a new perspective after he thought last season would be his final go around in Tiger Town.

But he knows this year truly serves as his last opportunity to play college football.

“I thought last year was my last year as well so I kinda felt that feeling and had that same mindset,” Turner said after the team’s first practice on Friday.

Turner is taking full advantage of the extra year of eligibility and does not want to let these final moments slip away.

“Getting granted another year is a blessing and I’m just privileged to be out here and I’m excited to work with these guys,” he said. “It’s just ultimately a lot of fun, I love playing the game, love being out here and love competing.”

Turner started 11 games last season and earned second team All-America honors from the AFCA and USA Today. He recorded 66 tackles, six tackles for loss, three pass breakup and led the Tigers in interceptions with three.

The sixth-year senior garnered most of the first team reps at saftety on the practice fields behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex on Friday. And frequently demonstrated his leadership during the unit’s individual drills.

Turner enters this fall with an increased focus and mindset with Clemson’s highly anticipated opener with Georgia looming on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.

The graduate safety counts each opportunity on the field as a blessing because he does not want to be anywhere else.

“My mindset is I’m locked in, it’s another year,” Turner said. “I was telling some guys earlier that I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I’m happy where I am and it’s great to be out here with these guys and have another year so I’m really blessed but I’m locked in and ready to get to work.”

