Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Turner locked in for final fall camp

By Alex Dodd
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06C7fK_0bL4Unxh00

Nolan Turner started fall camp for the sixth time in his Clemson career on Friday.

After the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Five Tigers elected to return for a sixth season: turner, James Skalski, Regan Upshaw, Will Spiers and Darien Rencher.

As a member of the sixth-year club Turner enters camp with a new perspective after he thought last season would be his final go around in Tiger Town.

But he knows this year truly serves as his last opportunity to play college football.

“I thought last year was my last year as well so I kinda felt that feeling and had that same mindset,” Turner said after the team’s first practice on Friday.

Turner is taking full advantage of the extra year of eligibility and does not want to let these final moments slip away.

“Getting granted another year is a blessing and I’m just privileged to be out here and I’m excited to work with these guys,” he said. “It’s just ultimately a lot of fun, I love playing the game, love being out here and love competing.”

Turner started 11 games last season and earned second team All-America honors from the AFCA and USA Today. He recorded 66 tackles, six tackles for loss, three pass breakup and led the Tigers in interceptions with three.

The sixth-year senior garnered most of the first team reps at saftety on the practice fields behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex on Friday. And frequently demonstrated his leadership during the unit’s individual drills.

Turner enters this fall with an increased focus and mindset with Clemson’s highly anticipated opener with Georgia looming on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.

The graduate safety counts each opportunity on the field as a blessing because he does not want to be anywhere else.

“My mindset is I’m locked in, it’s another year,” Turner said. “I was telling some guys earlier that I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I’m happy where I am and it’s great to be out here with these guys and have another year so I’m really blessed but I’m locked in and ready to get to work.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0bL4Unxh00

Comments / 0

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

892
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Afca#Usa Today#Tigers#Saftety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Starter To Reportedly Miss ‘Significant Time’

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense reportedly took a notable hit on Thursday night. Dallas lost to Pittsburgh, 16-3, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday evening. The Cowboys reportedly lost a key member of their offense in the process. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Cowboys starting...
College SportsUSA Today

2003 USC-LSU: Tigers had Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher, and more

As we explore the 2003 season and the lamentable lack of a showdown between USC and LSU that season, part of the story involves looking at the LSU team the Trojans didn’t get to play. Let’s start with the coaches. LSU had several high-end, high-profile games in its season. Remembering...
NFLallfans.co

Why the Rams should trade for Gardner Minshew

It’s not often that a young quarterback possesses traits that make him so attractive as a backup option around the league. Sure, you have countless examples of quarterbacks who were buried behind starters that deserved a chance to start, but how many times do you recall there being a 25-year-old quarterback who so many fans were rooting for, even when they don’t necessarily want to hand over the franchise reins to him?
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Broncos Camp Notebook | Day 8: Drew Lock Edges Out for the Win

ENGLEWOOD, Co. — After observing an off-day on Thursday, the Denver Broncos resumed training camp for the team's eighth practice at UCHealth Training Center. This was the second to last practice for Week 2 of Broncos camp, with the team set to hold a scrimmage practice at Empower Field at Mile High this coming Sunday.
College Sports247Sports

Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher takes the podium at Media Day

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher took questions from the media today for the first time in August as the Aggies prepared to move into the contact portion of their pre season workouts. Follow along with us as Fisher discusses the team and his expectations for them. Texas A&M remains...
College Sportsallfans.co

College Football World Reacts To Steve Spurrier’s Blunt Message

Another day, another blunt message from legendary college football head coach Steve Spurrier. The legendary ball coach can’t stop taking shots at Texas following the Longhorns’ announced move to the SEC. Texas, along with Oklahoma, will be moving from the Big 12 to the SEC at some point this decade.
College Sports247Sports

UCLA Fall Camp Starts Today -- Fall Camp Central

UCLA starts its fall camp earlier than most teams since it plays in a Week 0 game this season. This is the place to go to one-stop shop and get all of the content -- the interviews, analyses, videos, photos and more -- that come out of UCLA's fall camp daily.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Former Alabama football assistant no longer with UGA

Alabama football’s former assistant is not currently with his new team. Over the Saban era, almost no one has been by his side longer than Scott Cochran. Cochran was known for his energy as the strength and conditioning coach, and Alabama football had some of the strongest teams in college football history.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Plan To Waive Notable Tight End

The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from a tight end they signed after he went undrafted in 2020. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens plan to waive former Oregon star tight end Jacob Breeland. Breeland’s senior year with the Ducks was derailed by an injury. Per Pelissero, he’s still working his way back from the major setback.
NFLaunetwork.com

Fall camp is almost upon us

Lance Dawe and Jacob Hillman are joined by Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer for the entire first hour of the show to talk Madden ratings, LSU quarterback Myles Brennan sustaining a serious injury, and some guys Auburn fans should be looking at as fall camp rapidly approaches. In the second hour, the guys talk about some of the most exciting matchup in week 2 of the college football season. They also talk with Luke Robinson of the Locked on Bama podcast to put a bow on the SEC expansion… for now. They also talk about why Alabama may be in line for a resurgence on the defensive side of the ball. All of that and more on the Tuesday edition of On the Line!
NFL247Sports

Joiner not expected to be ready for fall camp

On Tuesday, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch confirmed that wide receiver Jamarye Joiner will not be ready for the start of fall camp. "I don't think he'll be ready for the start of camp," Fisch said. "I don't know (the timetable). He's moving well. He'll be ready." In April, Joiner...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Texas Football: Hudson Card standing out early in fall camp

Fall camp is now well underway for new head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program this week. Now less than one month away from kick-off of the 2021 regular season, which comes on Sep. 4 against Louisiana at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, fall camp is a critical point in the offseason for Sark and his staff.
NFLchatsports.com

Who are Atlanta’s roster locks heading into training camp?

We’re hours away from the start of Falcons training camp, which means it’s an excellent time to take stock of where this roster stands. As of the time I’m writing this, Atlanta has 89 players on the roster and will be working to refine the group down to 53 men and a practice squad before the start of the 2021 season.
Durant, OKKXII.com

SOSU opens fall football camp

DURANT, Okla (KXII) - Football has arrived at Southeastern, as the Storm took the practice field for the first time this year. After no fall season in 2020 and the most unique spring practice schedule ever, Southeastern football returned to Paul Laird Field on Friday for its traditional Fall Camp in preparation for the 2021 season.
NFL247Sports

Fall Camp Preview: Defensive Tackle

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin is set to open fall camp next month in preparation for the 2021 season. Continuing our position-by-position outlook, here's a look at what the Badgers have at the defensive tackle position entering the fall... Get breaking news/updates sent straight to your inbox -- sign up for...
TennisPosted by
DFW Community News

Fall Adult Camps

The kids are back in school! Time for some tennis! STC is hosting an Adult Camp at the end of August, just before leagues start. On Friday, August 27 from 9-12 noon we will run a Women’s Adult Camp (Outdoors) for 2.5-4.0 level players. On Saturday, August 28 from 1-4 pm we will run a Men’s Adult Camp (Indoors) for 3.5-4.0 level players. The camps feature a 4 to 1 student-pro ratio and are divided by level. The camp will feature doubles drills and coached match play. Sign up now by calling the pro shop or registering online. Not a member yet? Click on “Join Now” at the top of this page to start the process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy