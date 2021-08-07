Cancel
Machine Learning is Not All-Powerful: the No Free Lunch Theorem

towardsdatascience.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there a single machine learning algorithm that can learn everything? Sadly, no. Read on to find out why. There’s a lot of justified hype around machine learning. Some of the things accomplished with machine learning in the last decade (AlphaGo, for example) are truly amazing. However, some people take the hype too far — they claim that eventually we’ll find a machine learning algorithm that can learn anything in the universe. Unfortunately, there’s actually an important theorem that states this cannot be the case. This is the “No Free Lunch” theorem. The name of the theorem is related to the idiom “there’s no such thing as a free lunch”, which says that if you want something (in our case, good learning in one area) you must give something up (in our case, bad learning in another area). Understanding the details of the no-free lunch theorem will help you understand the theoretical underpinnings of machine learning better, as well as prevent you from tricked by fantastical claims about machine learning. Let’s start with a couple of examples.

