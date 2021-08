Carlos M. Meléndez is the COO and Co-Founder of Wovenware, an artificial intelligence and software development company. Data scientists are in hot demand, as AI is fast becoming a must-have capability for companies that want the insights to create better customer experiences, make better decisions, make more informed decisions and solve business problems. Unfortunately, there’s a shortage of professionals with data science expertise, and even if companies can find candidates to fit the bill, that might not be enough. It turns out that soft skills — including communication, empathy and more — are just as important for data scientists to have as highly technical ones.