Few things make a White Sox fan happier than to see their Cubs-supporting friends miserable, which is one reason to watch this weekend’s City Series at Wrigley Field. Cubs fans welcome back the remnants of the team that was blown apart at the trade deadline, plus some new additions whose names are not on the tip of anyone’s tongue. The upper levels of the Cubs organization expected a negative reaction to the sell-off, especially after team President Jed Hoyer all but announced one on July 8 after the Cubs ended their 11-game losing streak a day earlier.