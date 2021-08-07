Juli Inkster wins Land O'Lakes Legends Classic

NASHVILLE, TN - Tennessee Titans legend Eddie George hosted the inaugural Eddie George Celebrity Golf Classic, in support of the Tennessee State University Athletic Fund and the Tamara & Edward George Legacy Fund. This was held to refresh and revitalize the new look of Tennessee State football program, the TSU Tigers. This tournament took place in The Golf Club of Tennessee on July 25-26. The golf tournament involves some of the big names in NFL history or celebrity. NFL Hall of Famers like Jerome Bettis, Marcus Allen, Lawrence Taylor, Ray Lewis, and many more take part in the tournament. Former and current coaches from the Titans or TSU also seen like Jeff Fisher, Hue Jackson, Brandon Fisher, Joe Bowden, and more. Bringing in participants with funds and big-name celebrities are what this event is looking for.