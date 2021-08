CHICAGO – For a long time, this has been a series where the north siders were in contention for a championship while the White Sox were building into a contender. That’s was the case from 2015-2019, where the Cubs were a step ahead of the White Sox when it came to the state of their team. Both squads made the playoffs in 2020, but none of the fans were able to truly enjoy the rivalry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.