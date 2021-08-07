Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees Provide 'Good News' on Aroldis Chapman's Left Elbow Injury

By Max Goodman
Posted by 
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f92nr_0bL4UV1V00

NEW YORK — The Yankees' ravaged pitching staff took another hit on Saturday.

Closer Aroldis Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation shortly before New York's 5-4 victory over the Mariners.

Chapman threw a season-high 30 pitches in his one inning of work on Thursday night, battling in the ninth to secure his 23rd save of the season.

The left-hander didn't look like himself in that outing, averaging just 97.4 mph on his blazing fastball, over a full tick lower than his season average of 98.6 mph. His elbow injury is retroactive to Friday when Chapman was one of the only members of the bullpen not to pitch in an 11-inning game where nine different arms threw at least one inning.

After Saturday's win, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that Chapman's elbow discomfort can be traced back to New York's road trip in Miami last weekend. As much as elbow inflammation sets off alarms as a possible serious injury for a hard-throwing pitcher, Boone sounded confident that this won't keep his closer sidelined for too long.

"The MRI was good news. I think it's just gonna be a few days of no throwing and then he should be able to ramp up from there," the skipper said. "I'm hopeful that on that 10th day he's activated, just a little bit of inflammation."

As much as Chapman has struggled this season—wiping away his unhittable start to the year—the southpaw had settled into a groove over the last few weeks. Chapman was a perfect 7-for-7 on save opportunities in the last month, pitching to a 0.82 ERA over his last 11 innings.

The closer joins a long list of hurlers on the injured list. Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery are serving time on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive for the virus—along with catcher Gary Sánchez—while Corey Kluber, Luis Severino, Domingo Germán, Darren O'Day, Michael King and Clarke Schmidt remain on the IL with more traditional injuries.

Boone added that it'll be "all hands on deck" from his high-leverage relievers before Chapman is able to return. On Saturday, Jonathan Loaisiga was called upon to record the save—his fourth of the season—but on any given day it could be right-hander Chad Green or setup man Zack Britton.

Green has three saves this year while Britton saved eight games for the Yankees last season, finally hitting his stride after a few injuries earlier in the year.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
235
Followers
412
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Darren O'day
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Domingo Germán
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Gary Sánchez
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Clarke Schmidt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mariners#Il#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBsportstalkatl.com

What if this trade the Braves offered the Yankees had been accepted?

One of the most famous (or infamous) trade proposals in Braves history turns five years old this year, and with both teams looking like massive disappointments in mid-July, I figured I’d re-visit the proposal that almost shook up both organizations in a massive way and break down the ensuing ripple effect. In case you don’t know what I’m talking about, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that the Braves almost traded half of their roster to the Yankees in exchange for a ton of top prospects.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Aaron Judge Lowers Himself A Notch As Showboating Backfires

As the All-American Boy, Aaron Judge has ridden a wave of popularity for six years with no hiccups. That all changed this weekend, though…. When it comes to baseball, Aaron Judge never forgives or forgets. Supercompetitive on the diamond, Judge, was the most vocal Yankee after it was revealed that,...
MLBFox 19

Reds make trade with Yankees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds made a trade with the New York Yankees overnight, acquiring two veteran relief pitchers for a player to be named later. “The #Reds have acquired RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be announced later,” the team said in a tweet early Wednesday. “Welcome @LuisCessnaMX and Justin!”
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees outfielder Mike Tauchman makes Giant decision about future

Mike Tauchman isn’t ready to say goodbye to the Bay Area. MLB Trade Rumors reports the former New York Yankees outfielder “went unclaimed on outright waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento, the Giants announced Monday night. Tauchman crossed the three-year mark in terms of Major League service time just last week, giving him the option of rejecting the assignment should he choose. The Giants made no indication that Tauchman was rejecting, though players typically have a day or two from the time of the announcement to weigh whether to accept.”
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees sign reliever, cut starting pitcher | What it means

BOSTON — The Yankees called in more reinforcements. On Thursday, they signed righty reliever Sal Romano and cut righty starting pitcher Asher Wojciechowski before a game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Former Cub Anthony Rizzo Called David Ross on Yankees Debut

Rizzo called Ross on Yankees debut: ‘I’m happy for him’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs manager David Ross didn’t have to reach out to Anthony Rizzo after his hot start with the Yankees. “He called me,” Ross said Sunday. “He actually called me the first day. I was...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Here’s why Aaron Judge was removed from the Yankees line-up

The New York Yankees mysteriously scratched Aaron Judge from the lineup before Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was a strange Wednesday night in Florida for the Yankees. First, they scratched outfielder Aaron Judge ahead of their game with the Rays. Then they traded a load of prospects...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu pushing for blockbuster trade with former teammate

One way or another, the New York Yankees are going to have to make a future decision on Gleyber Torres and if he is a viable long-term solution at shortstop. By all accounts, Torres is simply not cut out for the position, considering he hosts a .958 fielding percentage and 13 errors this year. The league average at shortstop regarding fielding percentage is .973, and Torres comes in well below that threshold. With that being said, the Bombers could be eyeing a potential replacement for him by the trade deadline on Friday, and Colorado Rockies star Trevor Story stands out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy